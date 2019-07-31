Mario Lopez apologises for “ignorant and insensitive” comments made about parents supporting transgender children

The former 'Saved by the Bell' star says he now has "a deeper understanding of how hurtful" his comments were

Mario Lopez has apologised for making “ignorant and insensitive” comments about parents who support transgender children.

The former Saved by the Bell star appeared on The Candace Owens Show last week, where he said he was trying to understand parents who allow their children to self-identify their gender – something the show’s host dubbed a “weird trend.”

“I am trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality,” Owens told Lopez, after sharing how Charlize Theron recently revealed that her own child did not identify as a boy, “where they just think their children now have the mental authority.”

Lopez agreed, stating: “I am trying to understand it myself, and please don’t lump me into that whole [group]. I’m kind of blown away too. Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong but at the same time, my God, if you’re three years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, okay, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be…It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

He later added: “When you’re a kid…you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.

“I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids but at the same time, you gotta be the adult in the situation. Pause with that and — I think the formative years is when you start having those discussions and really start making these ‘declarations’.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the same interview, Lopez also spoke on sexual assault survivors by saying movements like #BelieveWomen can be a “dangerous hashtag because people lie and sometimes those people are women.”

“God forbid you have a son out there,” he said, “and a girl may have felt a certain way about a situation — dismissed, hurt, whatever, and is feeling vengeful and just decides to tell a certain story that’s not even exactly true, come back and hurt that individual.”

Lopez has since issued a statement apologising for his “ignorant and insensitive” comments.

“I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were,” he told People. “I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”