Mark Hamill has addressed his digitised cameo in the season two finale of The Mandalorian, saying it was one of “the greatest gifts” despite not expecting it to move him so much.

The veteran Star Wars actor reprised his youthful Luke Skywalker for the closing episode of the Disney+ spin-off series in which special effects were used to create the image of a younger Skywalker – similar to his look in the original trilogy films (1977-1983).

“Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realised you wanted until it was given,” Hamill wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (December 30).

The following day (December 31), Hamill shared a fan reaction video and wrote: “#NoWords-Seeing fan’s reactions to Luke’s return is something I will cherish forever. Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me.”

The exact process for getting a younger version of Luke Skywalker to appear in the series has not yet been disclosed. In The Rise Of Skywalker (2019) the filmmakers found footage of Hamill from the production of 1983’s Return Of The Jedi and combined his facial performances with digital bodies.

In an episode recap of The Mandalorian season finale, NME‘s Paul Bradford wrote: “That’s how you end a series. After 16 episodes of detours, U-turns and build-up, The Mandalorian finally brings everything together for one big satisfying showdown – giving us one ending and a dozen new beginnings in one.”