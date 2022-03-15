Mark Hamill praises casting of young Luke Skywalker for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Mark Hamill has given his blessing to the actor playing young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the trailer for the Disney+ series released last week, Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) is shown hiding on Tatooine watching a young Luke Skywalker, played by Grant Feely.

Hamill, the original Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, sent his best wishes on social media to the child actor, whose only other credit is an episode of Creepshow.

Posting on Twitter, Hamill wrote: “Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best! #TheForceIsWithFeely.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after events in 2005’s Revenge Of The Sith, where Kenobi witnessed the downfall of his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Alongside McGregor, Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin from the prequel trilogy. The show also stars Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend and Sung Kang.

Speaking about where the show picks up to Entertainment Weekly, McGregor said: “Obi-Wan is lost. He’s a broken man after what happened with the Jedi order at the end of Episode III, but also what happened with Anakin; that he lost him to the dark side. He feels an enormous amount of responsibility for that, and guilt.”

It was recently revealed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy that the show’s original scripts, written by Hossein Amini, were revamped to make a more “uplifting” and “hopeful” story.

“We’re looking, ultimately, to make a hopeful, uplifting story,” Kennedy said. “And it’s tricky when you’re starting with a character in the state that Obi-Wan would be in coming off of Revenge Of The Sith. That’s a pretty bleak period of time. You can’t just wave the magic wand with any writer and arrive at a story that necessarily reflects what you want to feel.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to premiere on May 25, 2022 on Disney+.