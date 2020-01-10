Mark Hamill to star in season 2 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill will make a cameo in the forthcoming second series of What We Do in the Shadows.

The show’s co-creator, Flight of the Conchords‘ Jemaine Clement shared the news during the new series’ show day at the Television Critics Association, as reported by Variety. Details of Hamill’s character remain unknown at this time.

Elsewhere at the press event Clement confirmed that Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein will not return in season 2 due to film commitments. “[It was] a little disappointing for me as she was planned to be a big character,” he said.

Advertisement

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows is a spin-off of Taika Waititi and Clement’s 2014 cult film of the same name.

In the TV horror mockumentary the story is set in New York City instead of New Zealand, and follows Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch as vampire roommates.

Last April RZA revealed that he wanted a part in the TV series.

The rapper and de facto Wu-Tang Clan leader has set his sights on making a cameo on the FX show. Speaking to EW, he said that he’d been impressed by the trailer for What We Do In The Shadows and that he hopes to make an appearance on the show at some point.