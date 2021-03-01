Mark Ruffalo’s kids crash his Golden Globes speech

Mark Ruffalo’s acceptance speech at the 2021 Golden Globes was interrupted by his kids – watch it below.

The actor took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television I Know This Much Is True at last night’s (February 28) ceremony.

However, after he was announced as the winner while sitting next to wife Sunrise Coigney, two of their children joined them to embrace their father.

“At 54 years, it is my humble belief that what will give all this sadness and loss that we all have lived through, meaning is our common humanity,” Ruffalo said in a speech that also touched upon climate change.

Mark Ruffalo wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/1ZrFIN8t7K — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

“What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart and the more than we include each other, and see each other, and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds.”

He added: “She is Mother Earth. And we must come to balance with her and honour her. So let’s be courageous together, guys. Let’s turn a page on the cruel past of this nation. The good news is inclusion, and justice, and care for Mother Earth is breaking out everywhere.”

Alongside Ruffalo’s kids crashing his speech, this year’s Golden Globes had many notable moments, including an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman from his wife as she accepted his posthumous award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Cecil B. DeMille award recipient Jane Fonda discussed the lack of representation in the industry in her speech, while Chloé Zhao made history as only the second woman to win Best Director (for Nomadland), as well as the first Asian woman and the second Asian person to be given the award.

Nomadland was one of the big film winners of the night, taking home Best Motion Picture – Drama, alongside Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Soul. The Crown took the most awards for TV, followed by Schitt’s Creek and The Queen’s Gambit.