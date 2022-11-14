Martin Freeman on ‘Black Panther’ and ‘The Office’: “I’m very proud”

Martin Freeman has reflected on the legacy of The Office and his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actor returns as Everett K. Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He opened up recently about playing fan-favourite characters (having played Tim Canterbury in The Office) in long-running storylines in an interview with NME.

“I’m extremely proud of playing Ross,” Freeman said, saying how much he enjoys being “second string” in the MCU.

“A lot more people have seen Ross than Tim Canterbury, that’s for sure. But because these films aren’t about Everett Ross, he’s very much second string… I like that. It’s certainly got a bigger audience than The Office – but I’m still very proud of The Office.”

Freeman also reflected on the death of Chadwick Boseman, who led the first Marvel film as T’Challa/Black Panther, and how the cast and crew of Black Panther were able to still make the sequel.

“The main thing about Chad’s death is that a lovely man was lost,” Freeman said. “That was the true tragedy. For us, [it was] also very difficult because he led this film and led this story.

“But by the time you’re on the ground filming it, you’ve done a lot of your grieving. The shock of it has slightly cleared so you’re able to work. If that wasn’t the case, you couldn’t make the film.”

In a four-star review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, NME wrote: “What really makes the film stand out is its mature atmosphere. This is about grief, more so than any other Marvel movie, and the legacy one leaves behind.”