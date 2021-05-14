Martin Scorsese’s ‘SCTV’ special has been delayed by Netflix

A special programme about popular 70s TV sketch show Second City Television directed by Martin Scorsese has been delayed by Netflix.

The show, which ran from 1976 and 1984, introduced many famous comedians including Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, John Candy, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Joe Flaherty, and Dave Thomas.

Plans to explore the legacy of the show with Scorsese were first announced by Netflix in May 2018.

But earlier this week, it looked like the special entitled An Afternoon With SCTV, was set to be shelved according to Joe Flaherty, who played Count Floyd, after a producer on the project told him the special had been shelved.

SCTV x Scorsese has been shelved, reported Joe Flaherty in a Facebook comment, somewhere … https://t.co/SJkHi3TSvP @BillBriouxTV pic.twitter.com/Ddyd3kDtFN — 12:36 🌯 (@1236) May 12, 2021

Flaherty told a moderator on an SCTV fan group on Facebook: “I spoke to our producer, Andrew Alexander, yesterday and he confirmed that the special has been shelved. He gave me the reasons and confirmed what [Dave Thomas] had told me a few days ago. To say I’m deflated would be an understatement.”

Now a spokesperson for Toronto’s Insight Productions, who shot the reunion with director Martin Scorsese, has told The Toronto Sun that was “a bit of a misunderstanding; the project has not been shelved; just delayed due to Mr. Scorsese’s other production commitments.”

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro reportedly injured his leg while filming Scorsese’s forthcoming movie Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The film, which stars De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

Killers Of The Flower Moon has a reported budget of over $200million, making it Scorsese’s most expensive project to date. Despite previous speculation that the film would find a home on Netflix, it is set to be released by Apple TV+.