Marvel fans react to Jonathan Majors in ‘Loki’ season two trailer

Marvel fans have shared reactions to the Loki season two trailer, notably the inclusion of Jonathan Majors.

The actor, who plays the role of Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was arrested in March on multiple charges of assault and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. She was later taken to a local hospital in Manhattan “with minor injuries to her head and neck”, according to police. The alleged victim was granted a restraining order against Majors the following month.

Since the arrest, Majors has been dropped by his management and publicity team, and the actor made his first court appearance last month, with a trial set to begin on August 3.

Majors’s legal team denied any wrongdoing around the time of his arrest, and have called for the charges to be dismissed following his court appearance.

The trailer for the next season of Loki – due to premiere on October 6 – was released today (July 31), which features a brief appearance from Majors’s character Kang.

Since its release, some have reacted to the inclusion of the star, who likely filmed his scenes last year before his arrest in March 2023.

“Loki is up there among my favorite Marvel projects period. I have high expectations,” one fan said. “Just one shot of Jonathan Majors in the entire trailer. Yikes.”

“Jonathan Majors is probably still gonna be in Loki s2 and that’s enough for me to ignore it’s existence,” another said.

“I guess Loki season 2 has already filmed by the time the Jonathan Majors allegations happened, but it still sucked seeing him pop up and being reminded that they still haven’t fired him,” a third added.

A fourth wrote: “I see they limited the amount of Jonathan Majors in that Loki trailer.”

Majors’s future in the MCU remains uncertain following his arrest, though as things stand the star is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The actor was previously dropped from feature film The Man In My Basement.

After his court appearance last month, Major’s criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry released a statement calling for the charges to be dismissed, claiming they had delivered evidence to prove the woman had attacked Majors and “not the other way around”.

“We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes,” Chaudhry wrote (via Variety). “While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Denying any wrongdoing around the time of his arrest, his attorney released unverified text messages allegedly from the woman following the dispute, claiming she told Majors that she was “angry” about the arrest and that “it was my fault for trying to grab your phone”.

After a hearing on May 9, Chaudhry described the actor as a victim of a “witch hunt” and said the case “highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system”.