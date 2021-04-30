Marvel hints at big plans for Julia Louis-Dreyfus in future titles

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore has teased big plans for Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the next phase of the MCU.

Following Louis-Dreyfus’ role as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moore said there was “one hundred per cent” plans to expand on the character with Louis-Dreyfus.

“She’s so talented and you can do so much with her. And she’s game for it,” the executive producer told Entertainment Weekly.

“She certainly didn’t come to us and say, ‘I’ll be in one show once.’ She was like, ‘I want to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’ And we said, ‘Great! Let’s get you in and let’s figure out how to use you.’ And the truth is, I think you will see her in the future. Definitely.”

Reflecting on the moment Louis-Dreyfus agreed to join the show and expressed her interest, Moore added: “It’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘She’s never going to do it.’

“It is probably an open secret that most of us at Marvel are kind of obsessed with Seinfeld, probably more than Veep. Just the idea that she would be in a Marvel show… Is it really going to happen? And the fact that she was so game blew our minds.”

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie responded to rumours of a fourth Captain America film in the works from Marvel.

“That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to LA. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything,” he said.

He added jokingly: “What would be really bad is if the movie starts and I get blown out of the sky.”