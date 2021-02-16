Marvel launches Disney+ making-of shows starting with ‘WandaVision’

Marvel is launching a new making-of series on Disney+ called Assembled.

The new project is set to go behind-the-scenes of a number of major productions on both the big and small screen, starting with WandaVision.

Assembled has been described as a “comprehensive documentary series of specials” by Marvel, and will include episodes on WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki.

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner have been named so far as stars set to appear in the show, explaining the origins of Black Widow and the forthcoming Hawkeye series.

“Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series,” reads Marvel’s description of the first episode of Assembled.

“Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television.”

It continues: “Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favourites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.”

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will premiere on March 12 on Disney+, after the final episode of the season has been released.

Reviewing the first three episodes of WandaVision, NME said: “This deep-dive into America’s treasure chest of telly treats isn’t going back in the box anytime soon.”