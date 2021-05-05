Marvel‘s latest small screen venture Loki will arrive on Disney+ two days ahead of its initial Friday premiere.

The six-part series will play on Disney+ from June 9. Speaking in a new video, the show’s star Tom Hiddleston quipped that “Wednesdays are the new Fridays” in reference to the new premiere date. The 40-year-old actor said that the shift was a reflection on Loki’s status as a Marvel outsider.

“I’ve noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though arguably he’s incredibly heroic himself — cunning, charming, I could go on. But maybe why don’t I just prove it to you,” he said before breaking the news. Watch the announcement below.

Loki is the third TV series from Marvel on Disney+, and follows in the footsteps of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which both inhabited the same Friday slot on the streaming service.

The show will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Loki vanished after stealing the Tesseract. Hiddleston’s misunderstood God of Mischief will now travel through time after being recruited by the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), while wrestling with his sense of identity.

Loki is directed by Sex Education‘s Kate Herron, and will co-star Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. The show will tie in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released on March 23 2022.

Meanwhile, this weekend Marvel Studios shared release dates for long list of projects coming out in the next two years.