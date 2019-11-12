Marvel share sneak peek at concept art for ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’

It comes in a trailer for Marvel's upcoming shows shared for Disney+'s launch

Marvel has shared a new trailer profiling its upcoming TV shows set for the Disney+ streaming service.

The 13-minute trailer includes the first glimpse at the concept art for new show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Read more: Marvel Cinematic Universe phase four: everything we know so far

The video, called Expanding the Universe, pulls together clips from Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con and D23 panels from this year, events at which they announced details of a host of new projects set for Disney+.

One of the highlights of the preview comes in the form of some new concept art for the franchise’s first Disney+ TV series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

It presents new costumes for Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan), alongside the new villain of the show, Zemo (played by Daniel Bruhl) and a new character played by Wyatt Russell, called U.S. Agent. See the new looks below.

Disney+ launches in the UK on March 31, 2020, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to also land next year.

Anthony Mackie recently shared a first look at the show as production began.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is being written by Derek Kolstad, creator of John Wick, and he’s spoken a little about what to expect in a new AMA on Twitter.

“In a post-blip world, while touching upon the darkness of it all, there’s got to be some resilient fun to it,” Kolstad wrote.

He then confirmed that the show will be “totally” focused on platonic relationships between the titular heroes, saying: “There is an element of Band of Brothers to this by way of Lethal Weapon.”