Marvel shows, including ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Defenders’, are leaving Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s six series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher, as well as their Avengers-style crossover event The Defenders – will have two more weeks to get their fix, with all 13 combined seasons leaving the platform’s UK site at the start of March.

It’ll be slightly earlier for Netflix subscribers in some regions, with NME confirming that in the US, Canada and some European countries, the full slate of series – which were produced between 2015 and 2019 – will leave the service on February 27. In Australia, the shows will disappear a day later.

It’s yet to be announced where the series will be available to stream once they leave Netflix – though given that Marvel is owned by Disney, the company’s own Disney+ service – which launched in November 2019, five months after Netflix dropped the third and final season of Jessica Jones – seems to be a likely bet.

Worth noting is that one of the Netflix series’ most iconic characters, Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio), recently made his comeback in the Disney+ original Hawkeye. Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox) also appeared in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though the Netflix series were confirmed to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2021 was the first year that we saw characters from them mingle with any core Avengers. All six of the shows native to Netflix were cancelled either in 2018 or 2019 (the standalone Defenders series was released in 2017), but virtually every star involved has expressed interest in returning to their roles.

Nevertheless, Marvel have a packed slate of new shows on the horizon, with at least a dozen titles (plus The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special) set to air on Disney+ over the next few years. The next show to launch will be Moon Knight, which is due to premiere on March 30. She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel are also primed for release in 2022, with the Nick Fury-led Secret Invasion pinned for 2023.

Earlier this week, Marvel boss Kevin Feige described Moon Knight as “brutal”, saying the show sees “the boundaries shifting on what [Marvel is] able to do”.