Marvel superhero love story ‘Cloak and Dagger’ cancelled after two seasons

The show began in 2016

Marvel‘s live-action superhero love story Cloak and Dagger has been cancelled after two seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

The show’s second season aired back in April of this year.

The show starred Olivia Holt (who played Tandy Bowen) and Aubrey Joseph (Tyrone Johnson), who played two kids from different backgrounds who converged over their recently discovered superpowers.

Also appearing in the show were Emma Lahana, Ally Maki, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, James Saito, J.D. Evermore and Jaime Zevallos.

The show was specifically tailored to 18-34 year olds.

The show’s cancellation follows the recent axing of other Marvel TV series’, with only Hulu series Runaways and ABC’s Agents of SHIELD remaining.

The Marvel universe has recently been embroiled in a war of words following Martin Scorsese’s comments that the franchise’s films are “not cinema”.

Recent film giants weighing in on the conversation include Iron Man director Jon Favreau, who said that Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have “earned the right” to criticise the franchise.

Many have defended Marvel in the wake of the comments, though, including directors Taika Waititi and James Gunn.