Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ to return for Disney+ series

Marvel’s Daredevil series is reportedly set to be revived on Disney+.

According to Variety, Matt Corman and Chris Ord have been hired to write and executive produce a new Daredevil series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pair are best known for co-creating USA Network series Covert Affairs.

While Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed the project, two stars from the Netflix Daredevil series – Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio – have both appeared in recent Marvel outings. Cox reprised his role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D’Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin in Disney+ series Hawkeye.

Netflix’s Daredevil series was cancelled in 2018 after three seasons, alongside Marvel’s other shows on the platform – Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and The Punisher. All five shows have since been released on Disney+, along with crossover series The Defenders.

Marvel has a huge slate of Disney+ shows in the works. Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani is set to be their next project on June 8. This will be followed by She-Hulk: Attorney At Law in August, with Secret Invasion, Ironheart and Echo all set for release next year.

There have been six MCU shows so far, including WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye and Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac.

In a five-star review of the latter, NME wrote: “With Moon Knight, they’ve finally hit on the perfect formula. It’s a series that never looks like anything less than a huge summer blockbuster, but one that isn’t afraid to fill six hours instead of two.

“Always pushing into unexpected places and never afraid to head into the dark, it’s a grandstand character-piece dressed up as a swashbuckler with at least a couple of the roles Isaac was born to play.”