Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series gets new Disney+ premiere date

Disney+ has announced a new premiere date for its Thor spin-off series, Loki.

Previously penciled in for May, the Marvel show is now set to premiere on June 11 – about three months after the arrival of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

The series sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

You can watch the trailer for Loki below:

Earlier this month, Marvel released the full first trailer for new Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during this year’s Super Bowl.

The new series, which is set to arrive on the platform on March 19 after delays due to the pandemic, will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles of Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier respectively.

In a new full-length trailer – which comes after a teaser released in December – the pair try to balance a tense relationship (including an epic staring contest), while Wilson tries to live up to the legacy of Steve Rogers as he takes over the Captain America mantle.

In other Marvel and Disney+ news, Paul Bettany has said a remaining cameo in Marvel’s WandaVision is someone that he has always wanted to work with.

The actor, who portrays Vision in the new series, teased that a big character reveal is still to come at some point over the show’s remaining two episodes.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans have pointed out a touching tribute to late comic book writer Stan Lee in the latest episode of WandaVision.