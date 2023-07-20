Here’s your first look at Netflix’s new thriller K-drama, ‘Mask Girl’

Netflix has released the first teaser for its upcoming thriller K-drama series, Mask Girl. Watch the clip above.

Mask Girl will follow the adventures of Kim Mo-mi (Reflection of You‘s Go Hyun-jung), an unremarkable office worker who had childhood dreams of becoming a celebrity. Stuck in an ordinary life, she finds the attention she so badly craves by becoming an online streamer (also known as an internet broadcast jockey in Korea) known as Mask Girl.

The new teaser for the series opens with the titular character starting one of her livestreams, dancing along to music as she asks the audience: “Do I look pretty?” But things soon take a dead turn, as Mask Girl is seen standing over a dead body with a knife in hand.

Advertisement

“Three names, three murders, three lives,” reads separate title cards in the teaser, as a montage of thrilling moments from the upcoming K-drama plays. The scenes include a girl crying in a mask, a fist fight, a shotgun being fired and more.

Elsewhere in the clip, we’re introduced to single mother Kim Kyung-ja (The Glory‘s Yeom Hye-ran), who screams for help in what appears to be an abandoned church, and Ju Oh-nam (Be Melodramatic‘s Ahn Jae-hong), Mo-mi’s office co-worker.

Mask Girl is set to premiere August 18 exclusively on Netflix. The series is also set to star After School member Nana, who also previously starred in Netflix’s 2022 K-drama series Glitch, and Choi Daniel (Today’s Webtoon).