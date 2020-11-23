Matt Berry sitcom ‘Toast’ set to return after five years off screens

Matt Berry‘s hit sitcom Toast of London is set to return after five years off screens.

The series follows Berry’s eccentric actor Steven Toast as he tries to navigate his problems both on and off the stage.

Co-creator Arthur Mathews has now confirmed that he has written a new series of the show with Berry, this time set in America, which is likely to begin shooting next year.

Advertisement

Titled Toast in America, the writer also said that the show may move away from Channel 4 to a new broadcaster and that there has been interest in the US.

“It’s attracted interest from Hollywood,” he told the Chortle Comedy Book Festival. “Ben Farrell, one of the producers has been working very hard.”

He further explained: “The idea is that he leaves Britain and goes to Hollywood. It’s set in America but it’ll be shot it Britain; they’ve been doing that for years, like they did with Episodes.

“Quite a lot is written – there’s five years worth of material! I had nothing to do in 2016 for some reason so I wrote a few episodes of Toast in case it ever came back.”

Advertisement

Opening up about the long gap between seasons, Mathews added: “It just seemed to drift off into the distance… Matt’s been quite busy because he did the [Year Of The] Rabbit show for Channel 4 and the American show What We Did In The Shadows, though that’s actually shot in Canada, and he’s got his music career.”

Mathews previously teased the idea for an America-set series of Toast, telling The Digital Fix in 2017: “I love working with Matt Berry and I’d love to do more Toast, maybe a fourth series, there’s an idea of Toast in America, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.”

Alongside Berry, Toast of London stars Doon Mackichan, Robert Bathurst and Harry Peacock, and has also featured cameos by Josh Homme and Jon Hamm.