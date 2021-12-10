Matt Berry to return for a new series of ‘Toast’ in January

Matt Berry will be appearing in a new six-part series of Toast Of Tinseltown in January.

The comedian gained a cult following as the eccentric middle-aged actor in Toast Of London, which ran for three series from 2013 on Channel 4.

Now, Toast returns on January 4 in the newly named show for the BBC, which sees Berry’s alias take to Hollywood in a further attempt to break big. The series will feature a mix of new and returning cast members.

The first episode of the fourth series of the BAFTA-winning show is called ‘Anger Man’. A synopsis for the opener reads: “Toast is becoming increasingly angry and everyone is noticing – even Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock). There’s no chance of landing the big movie audition in this state.

“After a successful visit to an anger management centre, Toast is a new man and sets about apologising to all the people he’s been rude to. However, when he reveals the extent of his wrongdoing to Purchase, the pair come face to face at the Colonial Club.”

The show’s co-writer Arthur Mathews said of the new chapter: “Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).”

Elsewhere, Berry will also return in a fourth season of What We Do In The Shadows, the FX mockumentary show that followed on from Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement’s cult comedy.

Speaking about the renewal, FX’s president of original programming Nick Grad, said: “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do In The Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season.

“Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”