Matt Groening confirms ‘The Simpsons Movie’ sequel

Eeeexceeeelent.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening has confirmed that a sequel to The Simpsons Movie will eventually arrive.

Appearing at Comic-Con, Groening said that Disney would be keen to capitalise on the sequel’s box-office potential, after the House of Mouse’s historic acquisition of 20th Century Fox earlier this year.

However, he also remained significantly vague, which means that we shouldn’t be expecting another big screen outing for Springfield’s finest any time soon.

Groening said: “No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money.”

The first movie was released in 2007 and saw Springfield being quarantined under a giant glass dome after Homer accidentally polluted the town’s lake.

While it debuted to acclaim and became the highest grossing film based on an animated TV show, Groening explained that it almost “killed” the iconic series.

“This is a true answer. The first Simpsons Movie almost killed us,” he said.

“We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie.

“That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost.”

This comes after it was confirmed last week that The Simpsons will tackle Stranger Things in an upcoming Treehouse of Horror episode later this year.