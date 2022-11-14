Matt Hancock criticised after asking for “forgiveness” on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Matt Hancock has been criticised after asking for “forgiveness” on I’m A Celebrity for breaking social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former health secretary resigned in June 2021 after photographs emerged of him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office, which breached the rules at the time.

On Friday’s episode (November 11) of I’m A Celebrity, Hancock was confronted by his campmates over his behaviour during the pandemic.

ITV news anchor, Charlene White, said to him: “My aunt died from COVID in the first wave. So, we couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance.

“And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but ‘sorry’ for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

Matt addresses the elephant in the room and answers the big questions dominating camp… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/jSA63Ehpgw — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 11, 2022

Hancock replied: “Yeah. Well, there you go. That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

Later in the show, Hancock told campmates: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”

Viewers on social media have expressed their frustration to his comments, writing: “Matt Hancock belongs in jail. The world will never forgive or forget what he did.”

Another wrote: “If the British public forgive Matt Hancock, I’m officially done with this country.”

"I fell in love." Matt Hancock. Tell that to all us women forced to give birth alone. One of my friends was forced to do it with a mask on! Tell that to my friends who lived alone and were crippled with loneliness. To those who couldn't say goodbye to loved ones at funerals. — Ashley James (@ashleyljames) November 11, 2022

Matt Hancock belongs in jail. The World will never forgive or forget what he did.#ImACelebrity #ImACeleb — SK #doyouseeityet 🔥 (@StephenPKendal) November 11, 2022

If the British public forgive Matt Hancock, I’m officially done with this country. #ImACeleb — Ross Hancock (@RossiHancock) November 11, 2022

Does Matt Hancock really think we’re going to forgive him just because he went to Australia and ate a kangaroos dick? Nah. Confess to being a colossal bastard and donate the £400,000 ITV are paying you to the NHS and then we’ll see. — Alice Etches (@aliceetches) November 12, 2022

I think @MattHancock has got an absolute cheek asking for a bit of forgiveness . I for one will never forgive him or his rule breaking friends .. The very people who set the rules in the first place and rules we all followed to protect our loved ones — Toni💜 (@ToniBenno94) November 12, 2022

The British public watching Matt Hancock ask for forgiveness#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ZTCqRErNAa — Ash (@DrivingOnEmptyx) November 11, 2022

Since being on the show, Hancock has been mocked for calling Ed Sheeran his favourite artist and has taken part in numerous bushtucker trials.

In Sunday’s episode (November 13), the former Tory MP had to receive medical attention after being stung by a scorpion. “It was so painful… it hurts a lot, and I’m feeling slightly dizzy,” he told campmates.

Since his participation in the ITV reality show was announced, Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative Party.