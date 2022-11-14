NewsTV News

Matt Hancock criticised after asking for “forgiveness” on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

“If the British public forgive Matt Hancock, I’m officially done with this country”

By Adam Starkey
Matt Hancock,
Matt Hancock, former cabinet minster, at BBC Broadcasting House after appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on October 16, 2022 in London CREDIT: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Matt Hancock has been criticised after asking for “forgiveness” on I’m A Celebrity for breaking social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former health secretary resigned in June 2021 after photographs emerged of him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office, which breached the rules at the time.

On Friday’s episode (November 11) of I’m A Celebrity, Hancock was confronted by his campmates over his behaviour during the pandemic.

ITV news anchor, Charlene White, said to him: “My aunt died from COVID in the first wave. So, we couldn’t go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn’t hug each other because we were following guidance.

“And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but ‘sorry’ for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it.”

Hancock replied: “Yeah. Well, there you go. That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do.”

Later in the show, Hancock told campmates: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one.”

Viewers on social media have expressed their frustration to his comments, writing: “Matt Hancock belongs in jail. The world will never forgive or forget what he did.”

Another wrote: “If the British public forgive Matt Hancock, I’m officially done with this country.”

Since being on the show, Hancock has been mocked for calling Ed Sheeran his favourite artist and has taken part in numerous bushtucker trials.

In Sunday’s episode (November 13), the former Tory MP had to receive medical attention after being stung by a scorpion. “It was so painful… it hurts a lot, and I’m feeling slightly dizzy,” he told campmates.

Since his participation in the ITV reality show was announced, Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative Party.

