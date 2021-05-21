Matt Lucas and David Walliams working on new sketch show

Little Britain comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams have confirmed that they are working on a new series together.

Speaking on a forthcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, as reported by The Independent, Walliams said that he and Lucas are in the early stages of creating the sketch series.

“We just have an idea of something we want to do,” he told Ross. “The idea – where we play lots of different characters, which is, you know, something people expect from us.”

Advertisement

He added: “We’re just going to start writing it, and if we feel it’s good and we want to share it with people, we’ll ask if anyone wants to put it on TV.”

Walliams and Lucas worked on the multi-BAFTA winning Little Britain together between 2003 and 2007. Their second sketch show Come Fly With Me ran for a single season between 2010 and 2011.

However in 2020, both series were removed from streaming platforms including iPlayer due to their use of blackface and racial stereotypes. The comedians took to social media to issue apologies shortly after the shows were taken down.

“Matt & I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races,” Walliams wrote on Twitter. “Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry.”

Matt & I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry. — David Walliams HQ (@davidwalliams) June 13, 2020

Advertisement

Walliams will appear on the big screen in The Liar, a film adaptation of Stephen Fry’s novel. It will co-star Sex Education‘s Asa Butterfield and Charles Dance. Lucas will feature in animated musical TV series Fairy Tale Forest alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Mel Brooks.