Matt Lucas brings back Boris Johnson parody for second lockdown announcement

Matt Lucas has brought back his Boris Johnson impression after the Prime Minister announced that a second national lockdown is on the way.

Addressing the nation last night (October 31), Johnson was joined by England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

In a fresh bid to curb rising coronavirus infections, Johnson’s latest announcement comes after it was confirmed that the UK has passed one million COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown will come into force on Thursday (November 5) and last until December 2. The country will then revert back to the three-tier system imposed earlier this month.

While a number of famous faces have weighed in on Johnson’s announcement, Lucas mocked the Prime Minister’s press conference, specifically its multiple time changes.

“So, we are saying at 4 o’clock, we’ll have a 5:30 press conference, and this begins at 6:45” the actor joked in a video, impersonating Johnson.

In May, the Little Britain comedian impersonated another of Johnson’s speeches which left many members of the public “confused” and “unclear” about the lockdown guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Johnson’s address last night, he said that non-essential shops and hospitality businesses will have to close for a month, but unlike the restriction in the spring, schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

Takeaways will be allowed to stay open as pubs, bars and restaurants must close for four weeks.

“Schools are staying open??? Bro Boris might aswel give this virus a fuckin visa,” Krept of Krept & Konan fame tweeted.

Other responses came from Piers Morgan, who after calling for the PM’s job, tweeted: “How many people will die because Boris Johnson dithered & delayed again? Aided & abetted by all the ill-informed, complacent & deluded Covidiots screaming ‘NO LOCKDOWN!!!’

Morgan’s Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid joined in, writing: “Test. Test. Test. Why don’t we have a rapid, regular testing system? Why didn’t we use the original lockdown to get that sorted? Why don’t we offer teachers, care homes, workplaces, airports etc regular tests so we can operate confidently?”

Meanwhile, a new study has found that 170,000 jobs will be lost in the UK live music industry this year due to coronavirus restrictions if government support is withdrawn.

Last week saw over 1,000 venues, theatres, festivals, arts spaces and organisations in England celebrate in being awarded in the latest wave of £1.57billion Cultural Recovery Funding, helping them to weather the storm of coronavirus closures into next Spring.

However, many fear that freelance and self-employed workers and road crew are being “ignored” by the chancellor’s new Job Support Scheme and that the CRF bailout favours bricks and mortar establishments and the people employed by them.