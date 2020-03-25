Matt Lucas reworks ‘Shooting Stars’ baked potato song to encourage social distancing

Matt Lucas has reimagined his classic song about a baked potato from TV quiz show Shooting Stars, in a bid to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.

The comedian, who played giant baby George Dawes on the surreal Reeves & Mortimer show, reworked the lyrics of the cult comedy song to provide tips on how to avoid the virus.

In the new version of the back-and-forth song, Lucas sings: “If you want to know what is wrong from right, you must listen to what potato say. Wash your hands and stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato.”

A VERY important message pic.twitter.com/8X03czKetu — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 24, 2020

Check out the original classic below:

He appeared on the quiz show as scorekeeper Dawes between 1995-2009.

Lucas isn’t the only comedian to revisit their classic material in a bid to raise spirits. Last week, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost joined forces to put together a Shaun of The Dead themed coronavirus public service announcement.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also provided tips to stay safe amid the pandemic – delivered from the comfort of his private hot tub. And Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has been hosting quarantine-themed cooking lessons on Instagram.

Meanwhile, musicians have taken the opportunity to live-stream performances and chats from their homes, isolated venues or recording studios, including Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud.