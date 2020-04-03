Matt Lucas says he’s ready to bring back ‘Little Britain’

Matt Lucas has said that Little Britain will “definitely” return – although he and co-creator David Walliams are not yet sure of the format the show will take.

Speaking on The One Show via a video link, Lucas said that he and Walliams were speaking “most days” and were discussing what form a reunion could take.

Lucas said he and Williams “message each other most days and send each other those silly memes that everybody sends.” He continued: We are getting on well and we are thinking about what we can do with Little Britain.

“But we don’t know what it will be. Could it be a podcast? Could it be a series on TV? Could it be a stage show?

‘We have just got to find the time but definitely we will do. We are not 100% sure but we will.”

Last month (March 27), Lucas also revealed that he and Walliams had been offered a deal, rumoured to be around £3M, with streaming giants Netflix.

Speaking to Zoe Ball, Lucas said they’d spoken to Netflix “a while ago” and that a deal “could happen.”

He added: ‘We’d love to bring it back in some way at some point. We’re both quite busy boys. But we’re speaking often.

“One idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again because we did a tour about 15 years ago. So we don’t know, it may come back in some form, we’re just figuring out what that will be.’

Little Britain originally began in 2000 as a radio show and later ran for three series on the BBC.

Lucas previously ruled out a continuation of Little Britain, saying he believed certain aspects of the show would be considered too offensive in today’s climate.

“Little Britain is about 15 to 16 years old now, we all got old,” he said. “And I think you would do things differently now…we would definitely approach it very differently.”

The duo also returned for a one-off Brexit-themed special last year.