Matt Lucas to guest on ‘The Kurupt FM Podkast’ season 2

Matt Lucas has made a guest appearance on The Kurupt FM Podkast.

The Bake-Off presenter and former Little Britain star will feature on the second season of the Audible podcast seeing the return of MC Grindah, DJ Beats, DJ Steves and Chabuddy G.

Describing the new season, Grindah said in a statement: “The music game is changing – people don’t want music anymore. They want podcasts. Am I happy that we’re doing one? No. Am I proud of what we’ve done? Again, not really. But it’s still better than any of the other podcasts out there.”

Advertisement

Season two is set to feature six new episodes, with guests including Lolly Adefope, Sally Phillips and Paul Chahidi. A description for Matt Lucas’ episode reads: “MC Grindah unveils his epic biopic and the prestigious task of casting begins.

“The boys also conduct rigorous analysis of the best film genres, including 70’s erotica, and breakdown the best TV show on air, which is objectively, A Place in the Sun.”

Chabuddy G, manager of Kurupt FM, added on the upcoming season: “This podcast will change your life. Satisfaction guaranteed. If you’re not satisfied then we will refund your money!”

He added: “But before you ask for your money back just bear in mind that there’s no way to scientifically prove that you’re not satisfied, and it will be your word against mine”.

Season two of The Kurupt FM Podkast is out now, and is available to listen to on Audible.