Matt Rife criticised over alleged OnlyFans insult to six-year-old

Matt Rife has faced criticism after allegedly telling a six-year-old his mum buys him presents from money she earns on OnlyFans.

The comedian allegedly made the comment in response to TikToker Bunny Hedaya who, as she outlines in a video, was tagged by other users in several clips from Rife’s Netflix special Natural Selection.

In the special, Rife mocks women who believe in astrology. “I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don’t even know,” he says in the special. “Get this through your head: astrology is not this magical life guideline that predetermines your future in the stars.

“Your future is determined by your own thoughts, opinions, and actions. You are in complete control of how your future turns out.”

He added: “It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.”

In a TikTok video, Hedaya explained how she was tagged in the clip by her followers because “everyone knows that my son is really into space”. In response, Hedaya posted a clip of her six-year-old son on the platform, where he gives his thoughts on Rife’s comments.

“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings,” her son says in the clip, which Rife isn’t tagged in. “It has more also. And you’re mean to girls.”

While Hedaya said the video was intended to be “lighthearted”, Rife allegedly responded to her son in a comment on Instagram. “Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!…. and Santa [Claus] isn’t real,” he wrote in response to her son’s video, according to Hedaya. “Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”

In the video summarising the ordeal, Hedaya addressed Rife directly, adding: “I really wish you luck on what’s left of your career. Keep my child’s name out of your mouth.”

In response to his OnlyFans comment, she added: “I don’t even show my body. For you to assume that every single woman online makes money by showing their bodies…. if that’s what you do girl, do you, like love it.”

Following the video, many TikTok users criticised Rife’s response. “Yo is matt rife ok? His behaviour is actually manic,” one commenter wrote.

Another added: “I thought Matt Rife couldn’t go any lower.”

“Matt Rife is behaving more like a six year old than an actual six year old. Love it,” one user wrote.

NME has reached out to Rife’s representatives for comment.

Rife previously starred in sketch comedy series Wild ‘N Out and played Brandon Bliss on sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s had a number of stand-up specials in recent years, including Walking Red Flag and Matt Rife: Only Fans.