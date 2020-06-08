Gavin & Stacey star Matthew Horne has weighed into the possibility of another special, admitting there are no plans at the moment.

The sitcom returned for a one-off Christmas special last year and became a huge hit for the BBC, with more than 11.48 million viewers tuning in.

The events of the episode were also left on a cliffhanger as Nessa (Ruth Jones) got down on one knee to propose to Smithy (James Corden), and fans are keen to see what happens next.

Gavin Shipman actor Horne has now explained that creators Jones and Corden are not able to write any more at the moment due to the lockdown situation.

“It’s almost impossible really for James [Corden] and Ruth [Jones] to write any more at the moment considering the [lockdown] situation because they don’t like to write remotely, they always have to be in the same room, and that’s certainly not been possible for a long while now,” he told Digital Spy.

“So any rumours that there are… I heard a rumour from one of my friends the other day that we’re making another Christmas special this year, which is ridiculous.”

However, Horne added that the cliffhanger should be resolved at some point, saying: “But no, I have had no conversations about it other than I really don’t think that personally, my personal view, is I don’t think that James and Ruth can possibly leave it where it is. Because, you know, we left it on a cliffhanger and I don’t think it would be right to leave it there.

“But I’m only speculating, I have no idea. I think when logistics and time permit, they may get their heads together but I don’t know when that will be.”

Mick Shipman actor Larry Lamb recently weighed in on the prospect of more Gavin & Stacey, saying “it’s a question of when not if”.

“The problem is, logistically, it’s a bloody nightmare as so many people involved have very active careers,” he said.

“But I imagine there will be another special. It won’t be any time soon though, that’s for sure as it has to be written first. I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more, so it’s a question of when not if.”