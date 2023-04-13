Matthew McConaughey is getting his own ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off

Matthew McConaughey has been confirmed for his own spin-off series for the hit franchise Yellowstone – but possibly without Kevin Costner.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the series follows the Dutton family (owners of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch) and the conflicts they face from groups along their shared borders – including an Indian reservation, a cattle ranch and land developers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy said that McConaughey (Interstellar) is prepared to star in a new extension series within the Yellowstone universe. Costner (The Bodyguard), who plays the lead John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, is rumoured to be departing from the franchise.

Advertisement

While McCarthy said he didn’t have any updates regarding the Dances with Wolves actor’s future on Yellowstone, he told the outlet that the Western, “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin, and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

The CEO also revealed that McConaughey’s upcoming series is one of more than 10 projects in development with the show’s creator.

Sheridan has two made spin-off prequel series thus far, including 1883 and 1923.

Early this year, Deadline reported that the Interstellar actor had revealed that he will be leading the Yellowstone franchise extension as the series will be coming to an end shortly due to Costner’s scheduling conflicts.

Costner, who is also a producer on the show, reportedly wanted to reduce his screen time. According to Deadline, The Hidden Figures actor only wanted to film the first half of the season for 50 days, rather than the 65 he agreed to.

Advertisement

Costner is currently directing, producing, and writing the upcoming film Horizon. However, the actor’s lawyer, Marty Singer, debunked rumours regarding his client’s attendance on set.

Singer told Fox Digital: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

He continued: “It’s ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

The second half of season five is set to return this summer. The spin-off series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was renewed for season two early this year.

Meanwhile, McConaughey is also the voice of Elvis Presley in the new animated series Agent Elvis on Netflix.