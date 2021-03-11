Matthew McConaughey says Texas governor bid is “a true consideration”

Matthew McConaughey has said he is considering running for governor of Texas.

The actor, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, made the comment during an appearance on the Houston-based podcast series The Balanced Voice, which landed online yesterday (March 10).

He told host Rania Mankarious that a potential bid to govern the state of Texas in the 2022 election was “a true consideration”.

Advertisement

“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?” McConaughey said.