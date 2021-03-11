Matthew McConaughey says Texas governor bid is “a true consideration”

Matthew McConaughey has said he is considering running for governor of Texas.
The actor, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, made the comment during an appearance on the Houston-based podcast series The Balanced Voice, which landed online yesterday (March 10).
He told host Rania Mankarious that a potential bid to govern the state of Texas in the 2022 election was “a true consideration”.
“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?” McConaughey said.
“Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”
McConaughey said he would be “stepping into more leadership [and] teaching positions” in a bid to help disadvantaged school children: “I have wisdom to share that I think is obvious that youngsters go, ‘No, I had no idea, thank you for that!'”
Back in November, the actor was asked by Stephen Colbert about the reports of him possibly running for governor of Texas.
“I have no plans to do that right now,” he replied. “Right now? No. I don’t get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose.
“As I move forward in life, yes, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I’d love to. I’m doing that regardless. That’s where I sit right now.”
Greg Abbott, the current and 48th governor of Texas, is up for re-election next year. The Republican politician has served in the role since 2015.
Earlier this year, Matthew McConaughey teased that he might one day wrestle as part of WWE – saying that the venture would be “interesting”.
“I’ll say not too much because as you know, you can’t say too much about these things, but it is something that interests me,” he said.