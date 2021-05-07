TikTok influencer felt “uncomfortable” after Matthew Perry match on dating app

TikTok star Kate Haralson, 20, has claimed Friends actor Matthew Perry made her feel “uncomfortable” after they matched on a private dating app when she was 19 years old.

Haralson’s claim went viral after she posted a now-deleted TikTok video of a FaceTime conversation with Perry. The exchange allegedly occurred in May 2020, when Haralson matched with Perry on Raya – the membership-based social network frequented by celebrities.

In the short video clip, Haralson and Perry play a game of ’20 Questions’. Though Haralson said that none of the questions were of a sexual nature, the difference in their age made her feel uncomfortable.

Advertisement

She alleges, however, that the actor asked her at one point, “Am I as old as your dad?” before Haralson “laughed off” the question although later saying it made her feel “uncomfortable”, Page Six reports.

“I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,” Haralson said.

“It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was,” she said in the interview, and considers that: “Honestly, it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls.”

Haralson was inspired to post the clip after a viral video involving Ben Affleck went out two days beforehand. The video was posted by 29-year-old TikTok influencer Nivine Jay, and showed a personal video that 48-year-old Affleck had sent her after she unmatched him on Raya.

Jay has since defended Affleck. “I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video,” she told E! News. “l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

Advertisement

Model and influencer Chrissy Teigen, however, is among a number of commenter to have called out both Affleck and Perry on Twitter, describing their videos as “creepy” and “desperate”.

I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2021

NME has reached out to Matthew Perry’s publicists for comment and will update this story accordingly.