Matthew Perry has reportedly died, aged 54

Friends actor Matthew Perry has reportedly died at the age of 54.

Perry was reportedly found unresponsive due to suspected drowning on Saturday (October 28), per reports from TMZ and the LA Times. TMZ reports that no drugs were discovered at the scene, and that authorities say no foul play was involved. According to the LA Times, detectives from Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division are investigating the death.

While Perry is believed to have drowned, a confirmed cause of death has yet to be announced.

Matthew Perry was best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the beloved ’90s sitcom, Friends, alongside Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudro.

Besides Friends, Perry has also starred in shows and films like 17 Again, Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Growing Pains, Beverly Hills 90210, Three To Tango and more.

Last year, Matthew released his book Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. While promoting its release, he opened up about his drug addiction and recovery, saying that doctors had given him a 2 per cent chance of survival after his colon burst due to opioid abuse. He spoke about being put on life support, and being the only patient on the machine who survived that night.

He also disclosed that he was not able to re-watch episodes of Friends. “I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people – and that’s why I can’t watch the show, cause I was brutally thin,” he said.

See tributes to Matthew Perry below.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars. If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him. pic.twitter.com/CUHzTCQXBR — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 29, 2023

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2023

RIP MATTHEW PERRYI am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends —… Posted by Mick Foley on Saturday, October 28, 2023

What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates. https://t.co/86iruEP5G0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2023

This is a developing story.