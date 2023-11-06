Matthew Perry fans are sharing their support for a touching tribute paid by The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

Following the Friends actor’s untimely death on October 28, the entertainment world has been sharing fond memories and experiences of the actor, known for his sarcastic humour and quick wit.

Fans of The Graham Norton Show may also remember Perry’s appearance with actor Miriam Margolyes in 2016. Upon sharing an intimate story about Laurence Olivier with Perry, Norton and Gemma Arteton, the Friends actor jokingly called it, “one of the worst moments of [my] life.” Margolyes has weighed in on Perry’s death, posting on X/Twitter, “RIP Matthew Perry. You will be missed by so many. A great man.”

Viewers of Friday’s episode have taken to social media to share their support for the tribute. One user posted: “I’m so glad Graham Norton had that little tribute to Matthew Perry – that was very sweet,” while another said, “I saw the clip in honour of Matthew Perry at the end of Graham Norton this evening and it’s made me very teary. It might sound a bit dramatic still, but I just can’t believe he’s gone.”

The Graham Norton Show’s tribute to Matthew Perry 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0BzGTY0OMk — Keeshia (@keeshiabrie) November 4, 2023

Well done to Graham Norton for the tribute to Matthew Perry at the end of this week, made me smile 😢 #RIPMatthewPerry — Hans_net (@hannah1time) November 4, 2023

i cannot tell you how unprepared i was as i caught up on graham norton from last night, for the clip of matthew perry at the end and i am now sobbing on my sofa again — B 🧡 (@iambri_97) November 4, 2023

The tribute was clearly widely appreciated for its dose of humour in a sad time. One X user posted, “Well done Graham Norton for the tribute to Matthew Perry at the end of this week, made me smile #RIPMatthewPerry”.

This is just the latest in the many tributes that have been made to the late actor. Perry’s Friends co-stars attended his funeral last week, which took place in Los Angeles, and he could receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, TMZ reports.

