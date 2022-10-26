Matthew Perry makes dig at Keanu Reeves in new memoir

Matthew Perry has admitted to having feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves.

The Friends actor took aim at Reeves in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he details his struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction.

Perry’s first jibe at the Matrix star came when discussing the death of River Phoenix, a close friend of Reeves before his passing at the age of 23. Perry also starred alongside Phoenix in the 1998 film A Night in the Life Of Jimmy Reardon.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” wrote Perry in his memoir.

The Chandler Bing actor made a similar dig later on in the book when writing about Chris Farley, the Saturday Night Live star who died of an overdose in 1997, just after the pair shot the Christopher Guest film Almost Heroes.

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” he wrote, before adding: “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

It’s unclear why Perry chose to target Reeves specifically, with the pair having never formally worked together.

Elsewhere in the book, Perry revealed that he almost died of opioid overuse in 2018.

The actor explained how he spent weeks fighting for his life after his colon burst as a result of the overuse. Perry publicly acknowledged at the time that he underwent surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

According to the report, Perry spent two weeks in a coma, five months in hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

“The doctors told my family that I had a 2 per cent chance to live,” Perry told People in a recent interview. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

The now-sober actor went on to share the advice that helped steer him away from drugs.

“My therapist said, ‘The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,’” Perry recalled. “And a little window opened and I crawled through it and I no longer want Oxycontin anymore.”

Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, is set to be published on November 1.