Friends star Matthew Perry has claimed he “punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston‘s dressing room wall” when he learned that comedian Chris Farley had died.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member passed away in 1997 from a drug overdose aged just 33, appearing in his last leading role alongside Perry in 1998’s Almost Heroes.

Writing in his memoirs Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry recalled finding out the tragic news, which was made more difficult by the fact that he was going through his own addiction struggles at the time.

"His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word 'heroin', a fear we did not share)," he said (via LADBible).