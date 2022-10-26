Matthew Perry says he kissed Eddie Van Halen’s wife while the singer was “passed out” drunk

Matthew Perry has claimed he had a “make-out session” with Valerie Bertinelli, while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out drunk.

The Friends actor recalled the event in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, where he says he was “madly in love” with Bertinelli. The pair starred together in sitcom Sydney, which was axed after one season in 1990.

“I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage,” Perry wrote (via PageSix). “My crush was crushing: not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.”

Perry explains that his feelings for Valerie were “real”, adding: “I was completely captivated – I mean, I was obsessed with her and harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me.”

The actor recalled this entering reality during a night at Bertinelli’s house. “I was over at Valerie and Eddie’s house, just hanging out and gazing at Valerie, trying to make her laugh,” he wrote. “When you made her laugh, you felt ten feel tall.

“As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still. This was my chance!

“If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader – Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening – maybe she felt the same way I did.”

He added: “I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”

Perry said Bertinelli, however, pretended like nothing had happened the next day. “I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated,” Perry wrote.

Bertinelli and Van Halen were married between 1981 to 2007, and share one child together, Wolfgang.

Elsewhere in the book, Perry opens up about how he nearly died in 2018 from opioid overuse, along with his struggles with substance and alcohol abuse over the years.