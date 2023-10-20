Matthew Perry shares rare photo with his ‘Friends’ cameoing father

Friends star Matthew Perry has shared a rare photo of him alongside his father and fellow actor, John Bennett Perry.

The actor posted the image on Instagram on October 15, adding, “Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage”.

The father and son appeared together in the Season 4 episode of Friends titled ‘The One with Rachel’s New Dress’. In the episode, the older Perry played the father of Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) boyfriend Joshua.

Advertisement

In addition to that appearance, the 82-year-old has also appeared in a number of films, including The Legend of the Lone Ranger and Independence Day, as well as in roles on the television shows The West Wing, Little House on the Prairie and Murder, She Wrote.

He also appeared alongside his son in the 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In, which also starred Salma Hayek. The two also worked together on an episode of the 2011 sitcom Mr. Sunshine, which Matthew Perry co-created.

Last year, Matthew released his book Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. While promoting its release, he opened up about his drug addiction and recovery, saying that doctors had given him a 2 per cent chance of survival after his colon burst due to opioid abuse. He spoke about being put on life support, and being the only patient on the machine who survived that night.

“I believe there is a higher power,” he said in an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. “I have a very close relationship with him that’s helped me a lot.”

He also disclosed that he is not able to re-watch episodes of Friends now. “I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people – and that’s why I can’t watch the show, cause I was brutally thin,” he said.

Advertisement

He told People in October 2022 that he has put the substance issues behind him and looks forward to getting on with a life of sobriety. “I’m not run by the fear I used to be run by, so everything’s kind of different,” he said. “I’m feeling more confident and I’m not afraid of love anymore, so the next girl I go out with better watch out.”