Matthew Perry was “happy” and “proud” before he died, says friend Lauren Graham

Matthew Perry was feeling “happy” and “proud” prior to his death last month, according to his close friend Lauren Graham.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was 54 years old. A private funeral service was held on November 3.

Speaking to CBS Mornings yesterday (November 16), Graham (Gilmore Girls) explained: “This last year, he was so proud of the book he wrote, and of how many people it touched.”

“It was a success that gave him a level of happiness that I hadn’t seen in him for a really long time, so that’s a nice memory.”

The actor was referring to Perry’s 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he wrote candidly about his addiction to drugs and alcohol, and his rise to global fame.

Graham, who met Perry when the pair were filming the comedy-drama Birds Of America (2008), went on to say that she was “still in shock” over Perry’s sudden and untimely death (via Deadline).

“I mean, it’s a really tragic loss, and he leaves his beautiful work behind,” she continued. “That’s something to be thankful for. And again, the book really meant something to him, so it was a really happy year for him.