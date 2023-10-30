Matthew Perry’s ex co-star shares final texts with ‘Friends’ actor

Ione Skye has shared the final text messages she received from Matthew Perry before his death.

The actor, who appeared in A Night In The Life Of Jimmy Reardon alongside Perry for his film debut in 1988, took to her Instagram page yesterday (October 29) to post a throwback photo of the pair along with the caption: “I’m very, very sad. Loved this guy.”

Sharing a message which Perry sent on October 15, he made reference to Peter Gabriel‘s song ‘In Your Eyes’ which featured in the 1989 film Say Anything… (1989), which starred Skye and John Cusack.

It read: “Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and “In Your Eyes” started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are.” She replied: “Awe. I love that.”

Perry, added: “Hope you are healthy and happy,” to which Skye replied: “Yes, I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you.”

The Friends actor finally replied: “Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!”

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, died on Saturday (October 28) aged 54 and was reportedly found unresponsive due to a suspected drowning. Authorities have said no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the scene.

Initial post-mortem results have since been found to be “inconclusive” pending a toxicology report.

A host of stars have paid tribute to Perry as have fans who have been laying flowers outside the New York apartment building that frequently appeared in Friends.

Elsewhere, Perry’s last interview before his death has also resurfaced, in which he gave advice to people struggling with addiction.

Last night (October 29), Charlie Puth was among the names who paid tribute to the actor. The moment came during his concert in Melbourne, when he performed a piano version of the iconic Friends theme tune ‘I’ll Be There For You’. Elsewhere, Adele also paid her respects at a recent concert in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, who starred alongside Perry in friends, is reportedly considering adopting his dog Alfred.