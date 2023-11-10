Matthew Perry’s official death certificate has been released by the Los Angeles County Department Of Public Health.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 28 October, aged 54. Perry was laid to rest at a private funeral in the city on 3 November.

According to E! News, the certificate states that his cause of death is still “deferred” following the latest reports that his initial autopsy results were inconclusive. The toxicology report has since confirmed that his death was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

The paperwork states Perry’s official time of death as October 28 at 4:17pm, at his residence in the Pacific Palisades.

The death certificate does not state any other significant conditions contributing to his death.

Captain Erik Scott, a spokesperson for the fire department who responded to an emergency call told E! News: “A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival.”

He concluded, “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

Elsewhere, the entertainment world continues to grieve Perry, and share their tributes to the late actor on social media. Recently, Hank Azaria has opened up about Perry helped him on his journey to sobriety. Azaria spoke on the late actor’s support: “I do want to say that if you go into recovery, while there will only ever be one of the real thing for me, you will find your own Matthew Perry.

“You’ll find someone to laugh with and connect with. You’ll find someone who understands your story. You’ll find someone who seems to care about you more than about him – or herself.”