Matthew Perry’s stepdad breaks silence with request to “honour his legacy”

Keith Morrison has honoured his late stepson Matthew Perry on social media a month after his death.

The actor, who shot to fame playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead in his Los Angeles home last month. He was 54.

In a post on X on Monday (November 27), Canadian broadcaster Keith Morrison, who has been married to Perry’s mother Suzanne since 1981, posted a tribute to the late actor.

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch,” Morrison wrote. “But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

The post shares a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which was established by The National Philantropic Trust following his death.

This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://t.co/OmaqSgt1rq — Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) November 27, 2023

A statement on the website reads: “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realisation of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honour his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

Perry’s mother, Suzanne, was previously married to the actor’s biological father, actor John Bennett Perry, from 1968 to 1970.

Perry’s cause of death remains “deferred” after results from an initial autopsy were found to be inconclusive. An initial toxicology report said his death was not caused by methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Following his death, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow have all paid tribute.