Matthew Perry’s Twitter account hacked by cryptocurrency fraudsters

Matthew Perry’s account on X/Twitter has been hacked by a cryptocurrency group attempting to commit fraud.

The late Friends actor’s profile on the social media platform includes a link to a foundation set up in his name, but it appears that the link has been compromised, and is instead re-directing potential donors to a copycat site.

In a statement from the Matthew Perry Foundation on Instagram, they have said: “We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

“Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media. MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website associated with the Foundation, and we are only accepting donations through this site.”

The organisation also urged the public to report any imposter accounts, and clarified that the only official account for the Foundation is their Instagram account.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 in October last year, having been found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. A post-mortem examination concluded the actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Other contributing factors listed were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder.

Perry was recently left out of the ‘In Memoriam’ sequence at the BAFTA Film Awards, leaving some viewers confused. BAFTA issued a statement to explain the omission, saying: “We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming BAFTA television awards in May, and on the in memoriam section on our website.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cast of Friends were said to be “saddened” by claims that Perry physically assaulted at least two women and lied about his sobriety in the lead-up to his death. One such allegation related to him purportedly “throwing a coffee table” at his ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz after she accused him of cheating in 2021.