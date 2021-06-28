Max Rosenthal, father of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ star, dies aged 95

Max Rosenthal, who was the father of Everybody Loves Raymond creator and Somebody Feed Phil star Phil Rosenthal, has died aged 95.

Max appeared on both aforementioned shows, notably Raymond where he portrayed lodge buddy Max during its near 10-year run.

Phil revealed the news of his father’s passing in an Instagram post, sharing a series of photos.

“Max Rosenthal passed away last night,” he wrote. “As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny.

“Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I’m sad for all of us today.”

A week ago, Phil paid tribute to his father for Father’s Day, calling him “the world’s best example of how to be a dad” in an Instagram post.

“Richard and I are the luckiest dads in the world. Not just because of our kids, but because we had the world’s best example of how to be a dad in this man right here. At 95, he’s still our hero. Sweet, kind, generous, and the funniest guy we ever met. Love you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day. And Happy Father’s Day to all of you and your dads.”

Everybody Loves Raymond, which starred Ray Romano as the titular character, originally ran between 1996 and 2005. Somebody Feed Phil, which sees Phil touring a different city each episode and trying its cuisine, has run for four seasons on Netflix.

The show was recently renewed for a fifth season of 10 episodes – its biggest so far – the star saying of the news: “I’m thrilled. The world is opening up again and so is my mouth.”