Maya Erskine cast with Donald Glover in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series

Maya Erskine, who starred in Hulu comedy Pen15, has replaced Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the upcoming TV adaptation of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The Amazon project, expected for release in 2022, originally had Waller-Bridge onboard as co-star and executive producer, alongside Donald Glover. The pair, who previously starred alongside each other in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, were due to play the titular roles in the film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married suburban assassins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Fleabag creator “had a different creative vision for the series” than Glover and therefore exited the production.

Advertisement

In a new Interview Magazine feature in which Glover interviews himself, he has revealed that Erskine will be playing Mrs. Smith.

“She’s dope,” he said. “It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.”

He also addressed Waller-Bridge’s exit in the same interview, saying it was due to “classic creative differences.”

Glover is producing Mr. & Mrs. Smith under a major multiple-year deal with Amazon, it was announced earlier this year. One such project under the deal, tentatively titled Hive, is set to “revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure” from Watchmen producer and writer Janine Nabers.

Elsewhere, his Atlanta TV series is currently airing its long-awaited third season, which has been warmly received by TV critics. The show is set to end after its fourth season, which will air later this year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a new series created by Waller-Bridge is in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

This will be the first show she’s created under her three-year deal with Amazon Studios, which she signed back in September 2019.

According to Deadline, the currently untitled show will start shooting by the end of the year, although details on the premise are being kept under wraps.