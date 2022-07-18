Maya Hawke addresses ‘Stranger Things’ character death (and possible return)

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has addressed Eddie Munson’s death on the Netflix series, and the possibility of a return.

Joseph Quinn’s character was among a number of names that met their ends in the season four finale, having quickly become a fan favourite character on the series.

As such, many fans have expressed their desire to see him come back, with one petition attracting tens of thousands of signatures.

“I totally sympathise with fans who want to see more of him,” Hawke told NME, though she did have a caveat.

“I feel like we can’t keep killing people and bringing them back to life – the same fans would be so annoyed! But I would love them to find a way to have Eddie’s ghost in the mix, just because Joe Quinn is such an awesome guy. He’s so much fun to have on set and such a great actor.”

However, she did admit that returning to film without Quinn for the final season would be like “losing a weird limb”.

Following the finale, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers recently revealed that they originally planned to kill off Enzo (Tom Wlaschiha) too.

“In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn’t make it,” Matt told Collider.

He added: “Then he ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

The fifth season will act as the final outing for Stranger Things, and will be set entirely within the town of Hawkins.

Matt told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in season one. A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season one – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”