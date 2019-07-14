Maya Hawke reveals more about her ‘Stranger Things’ character and her hopes for season 4

Maya Hawke has revealed more about her character from Stranger Things, including her music tastes and what she would like to see her character do in Season 4.

Her character, Robin, proved a popular new addition and was described as the Netflix’ show’s “greatest new character” by NME in a roundup of the latest season.

Now, in a new interview with Consequence of Sound, Hawke has opened up about how he character evolved from script to screen, what she thinks Robin’s music tastes would be as well as her hopes for season 4.

Hawke said: “Robin evolved a lot as we filmed the season. I think the Duffer brothers take a lot of inspiration from their actors, so the better the brothers got to know me, the more the character changed. But you would have to ask the brothers about that.

“Robin sees herself as an under-the-radar big fish in a small pond. She is really driven and works really hard at school, because she knows someday, she’ll make it out of Hawkins and she wants to be ready.”

Speaking about her hopes for Robin in season 4, Hawke said: “I wanna see her at the video store. So many of the great minds of the ‘80s and ‘80s filmmakers and creatives started out working in video stores, and as far as I know, that environment hasn’t really been explored on TV. I think that would be really fun.”

Hawke also added that she thinks Robin’s music taste would have some “nostalia”, including “’60s and ’70s rock” such as include Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, Joan Jett and The Runaways.

Whilst season 4 has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, the creators of the show – the Duffer brothers – have given some hints about what fans can expect from the fourth season, if confirmed.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the brothers teased that they wanted to have more “portals” to take the characters out of Hawkins, Indiana, and into different worlds.

“We have the big broad strokes,” Ross said. “It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Matt added: “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale [or] in terms of special effects…but open up in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

He continued: “Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease…That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”