Mayim Bialik would “love” to become permanent host of ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik is keen to become the first full-time female host of Jeopardy!.

The actress and presenter, who is currently contracted to host the game show alongside former winner Ken Jennings until May 6, was asked about her interest in a full-time position while walking the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (March 13).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bialik said: “I would love that. I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully.”

Asked what mark she wants to leave on the show if she became permanent, Bialik said: “I think being female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, and escaped pogroms, and World War Two, so for me in two generations, [to] be in a position to be a woman and a host in that iconic role, it blows my mind.”

The decision over a replacement has become an ongoing issue since former host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

After having a cycle of guest hosts, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was officially announced to succeed Trebek in hosting the show in August 2021. A week later, after a string of controversies came to light from his past, Richards stepped down as host and was subsequently ousted from the show altogether.

Since then, Bialik and Jennings have taken over hosting duties on a temporary basis.

After she took up the role, Bialik has had to answer for past statements she’s made around vaccinations, which faced criticism from talk show host John Oliver.

Along with hosting Jeopardy!, Bialik is known for playing Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory and the lead role in 1990 sitcom Blossom.