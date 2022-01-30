One of Meat Loaf’s final TV appearances to air on ‘Ghost Hunters’

One of Meat Loaf’s final TV appearances is set to be aired in a new episode of the US paranormal series Ghost Hunters.

The rock star – whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday – died on January 21 at the age of 74, his family confirmed in a statement.

Meat Loaf was a keen paranormal investigator and worked with the Ghost Hunters team numerous times after his first appearance on the show in 2009. He joined them on an investigation for one last time in September 2021, visiting an old farmhouse in Tennessee.

“I am so incredibly honoured and thankful to Jason [Hawes, star and co-producer of the show] and the team for inviting me out again,” Meat Loaf says in a new trailer for the episode.

Hawes adds: “A lot of people don’t realise with Meat Loaf, that he’s been investigating claims of the paranormal for a long time. That’s actually what sparked our friendship and we’ve been hanging out ever since.”

Meat Loaf’s final Ghost Hunters appearance will air in ‘The Haunted House On The Hill’ on Discovery+ on February 12. Watch the trailer above.

Meanwhile, many musicians have honoured the star since his death. Earlier this week (January 25), Jack Black joined the chorus of voices to pay tribute to Meat Loaf, who starred in Tenacious D’s The Pick Of Destiny film in 2006.

“I think I was 9 years old when my big sister took me to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie,” Black wrote on Instagram. “25 years later I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie The Pick Of Destiny and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too. Thank you Meat for rocking so hard!!! Much love to his friends and family. Meat Loaf Rest In Peace.”

American radio DJ Howard Stern has urged Meat Loaf’s family to advocate for people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 following the musician and actor’s death. Reports have claimed that Meat Loaf died after falling ill with coronavirus, although a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.