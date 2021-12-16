Megan Thee Stallion signs deal with Netflix to create new TV series

Megan Thee Stallion has signed a first-look deal with Netflix to produce content for the streaming service.

Netflix announced the agreement on Thursday (December 16), where the rapper will create and executive produce a television series and other projects for the platform.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Netflix’s head of comedy, Tracey Pakosta, said: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) has won three Grammy awards. She’s achieved worldwide success with singles like ‘Savage’, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ with Nicki Minaj and ‘WAP’ alongside Cardi B.

The rapper’s debut album ‘Good News’ has gone gold since it was released in November last year.

Her most recent collaboration was with BTS for a remix of track ‘Butter’, released earlier this year. Megan also joined the group onstage in Los Angeles last month to perform the remix for the first time together.

The rapper officially graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in health administration earlier this month.

Announcing the ceremony on Friday (December 10), Megan wrote: “I want y’all to remember that you can do whatever you wanna do and be whoever you wanna be, cause look at me!”